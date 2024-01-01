100 Netherlands Antillean guilders to Australian dollars

Convert ANG to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 ang
82.50 aud

ƒ1.000 ANG = A$0.8250 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ANG to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 ANG to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85980.8606
Low0.82190.8219
Average0.83900.8393
Change-3.85%-1.20%
View full history

1 ANG to AUD stats

The performance of ANG to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8598 and a 30 day low of 0.8219. This means the 30 day average was 0.8390. The change for ANG to AUD was -3.85.

The performance of ANG to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8606 and a 90 day low of 0.8219. This means the 90 day average was 0.8393. The change for ANG to AUD was -1.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPNZDSGDZARCADINR
1 USD10.9050.7611.61.30617.8381.34983.866
1 EUR1.10510.8411.7681.44319.7041.4992.643
1 GBP1.3131.18912.1021.71523.4251.771110.137
1 NZD0.6250.5660.47610.81611.1460.84352.404

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Australian Dollar
1 ANG0.82502 AUD
5 ANG4.12508 AUD
10 ANG8.25015 AUD
20 ANG16.50030 AUD
50 ANG41.25075 AUD
100 ANG82.50150 AUD
250 ANG206.25375 AUD
500 ANG412.50750 AUD
1000 ANG825.01500 AUD
2000 ANG1,650.03000 AUD
5000 ANG4,125.07500 AUD
10000 ANG8,250.15000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 AUD1.21210 ANG
5 AUD6.06050 ANG
10 AUD12.12100 ANG
20 AUD24.24200 ANG
50 AUD60.60500 ANG
100 AUD121.21000 ANG
250 AUD303.02500 ANG
500 AUD606.05000 ANG
1000 AUD1,212.10000 ANG
2000 AUD2,424.20000 ANG
5000 AUD6,060.50000 ANG
10000 AUD12,121.00000 ANG