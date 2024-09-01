Netherlands Antillean guilder to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Australian dollars is currently 0.825 today, reflecting a -0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.207% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.827 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.819 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.281% increase in value.