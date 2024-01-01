1 thousand Armenian drams to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert AMD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
105.25 uah

֏1.000 AMD = ₴0.1053 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
AMD to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 AMD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10590.1063
Low0.10480.1030
Average0.10540.1048
Change-0.10%1.16%
1 AMD to UAH stats

The performance of AMD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1059 and a 30 day low of 0.1048. This means the 30 day average was 0.1054. The change for AMD to UAH was -0.10.

The performance of AMD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1063 and a 90 day low of 0.1030. This means the 90 day average was 0.1048. The change for AMD to UAH was 1.16.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6310.9421.753
1 GBP1.18911.313110.1081.7711.9391.11825.86
1 USD0.9050.761183.8441.3491.4770.85119.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AMD0.10525 UAH
5 AMD0.52625 UAH
10 AMD1.05250 UAH
20 AMD2.10500 UAH
50 AMD5.26250 UAH
100 AMD10.52500 UAH
250 AMD26.31250 UAH
500 AMD52.62500 UAH
1000 AMD105.25000 UAH
2000 AMD210.50000 UAH
5000 AMD526.25000 UAH
10000 AMD1,052.50000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Armenian Dram
1 UAH9.50123 AMD
5 UAH47.50615 AMD
10 UAH95.01230 AMD
20 UAH190.02460 AMD
50 UAH475.06150 AMD
100 UAH950.12300 AMD
250 UAH2,375.30750 AMD
500 UAH4,750.61500 AMD
1000 UAH9,501.23000 AMD
2000 UAH19,002.46000 AMD
5000 UAH47,506.15000 AMD
10000 UAH95,012.30000 AMD