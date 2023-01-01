Armenian drams to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert AMD to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
27.15 tjs

1.00000 AMD = 0.02715 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.084890.2951.486391.670340.9644518.7449
1 GBP1.1431211.23995103.2091.698981.909231.1024821.4258
1 USD0.921850.806484183.23651.37021.539760.88917.2796
1 INR0.01107480.009689070.01201410.01646150.01849870.01068040.207596

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AMD0.02715 TJS
5 AMD0.13576 TJS
10 AMD0.27152 TJS
20 AMD0.54304 TJS
50 AMD1.35759 TJS
100 AMD2.71519 TJS
250 AMD6.78798 TJS
500 AMD13.57595 TJS
1000 AMD27.15190 TJS
2000 AMD54.30380 TJS
5000 AMD135.75950 TJS
10000 AMD271.51900 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Armenian Dram
1 TJS36.82980 AMD
5 TJS184.14900 AMD
10 TJS368.29800 AMD
20 TJS736.59600 AMD
50 TJS1841.49000 AMD
100 TJS3682.98000 AMD
250 TJS9207.45000 AMD
500 TJS18414.90000 AMD
1000 TJS36829.80000 AMD
2000 TJS73659.60000 AMD
5000 TJS184149.00000 AMD
10000 TJS368298.00000 AMD