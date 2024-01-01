1 Armenian dram to Rwandan francs

Convert AMD to RWF

1 amd
3 rwf

֏1.000 AMD = R₣3.436 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
AMD to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RWF
1 AMD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.43593.4359
Low3.38623.3579
Average3.41413.3914
Change1.47%2.27%
1 AMD to RWF stats

The performance of AMD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4359 and a 30 day low of 3.3862. This means the 30 day average was 3.4141. The change for AMD to RWF was 1.47.

The performance of AMD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4359 and a 90 day low of 3.3579. This means the 90 day average was 3.3914. The change for AMD to RWF was 2.27.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Rwandan Franc
1 AMD3.43588 RWF
5 AMD17.17940 RWF
10 AMD34.35880 RWF
20 AMD68.71760 RWF
50 AMD171.79400 RWF
100 AMD343.58800 RWF
250 AMD858.97000 RWF
500 AMD1,717.94000 RWF
1000 AMD3,435.88000 RWF
2000 AMD6,871.76000 RWF
5000 AMD17,179.40000 RWF
10000 AMD34,358.80000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Armenian Dram
1 RWF0.29105 AMD
5 RWF1.45523 AMD
10 RWF2.91046 AMD
20 RWF5.82092 AMD
50 RWF14.55230 AMD
100 RWF29.10460 AMD
250 RWF72.76150 AMD
500 RWF145.52300 AMD
1000 RWF291.04600 AMD
2000 RWF582.09200 AMD
5000 RWF1,455.23000 AMD
10000 RWF2,910.46000 AMD