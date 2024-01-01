10 Armenian drams to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AMD to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 amd
0.11 myr

֏1.000 AMD = RM0.01113 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
AMD to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MYR
1 AMD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01160.0122
Low0.01110.0111
Average0.01140.0119
Change-3.80%-8.03%
1 AMD to MYR stats

The performance of AMD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0116 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for AMD to MYR was -3.80.

The performance of AMD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0119. The change for AMD to MYR was -8.03.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AMD0.01113 MYR
5 AMD0.05565 MYR
10 AMD0.11130 MYR
20 AMD0.22260 MYR
50 AMD0.55650 MYR
100 AMD1.11299 MYR
250 AMD2.78248 MYR
500 AMD5.56495 MYR
1000 AMD11.12990 MYR
2000 AMD22.25980 MYR
5000 AMD55.64950 MYR
10000 AMD111.29900 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Armenian Dram
1 MYR89.84840 AMD
5 MYR449.24200 AMD
10 MYR898.48400 AMD
20 MYR1,796.96800 AMD
50 MYR4,492.42000 AMD
100 MYR8,984.84000 AMD
250 MYR22,462.10000 AMD
500 MYR44,924.20000 AMD
1000 MYR89,848.40000 AMD
2000 MYR179,696.80000 AMD
5000 MYR449,242.00000 AMD
10000 MYR898,484.00000 AMD