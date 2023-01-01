Armenian drams to Jordanian dinars today

Convert AMD to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
1.761 jod

1.00000 AMD = 0.00176 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.0851590.32731.486441.669850.9647518.7465
1 GBP1.1429211.24025103.2381.698891.908521.1026321.4259
1 USD0.921550.806289183.23951.36981.538820.889117.2755
1 INR0.01107080.009686380.012013510.01645610.01848660.01068120.20754

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jordanian Dinar
1 AMD0.00176 JOD
5 AMD0.00880 JOD
10 AMD0.01761 JOD
20 AMD0.03521 JOD
50 AMD0.08803 JOD
100 AMD0.17605 JOD
250 AMD0.44014 JOD
500 AMD0.88027 JOD
1000 AMD1.76054 JOD
2000 AMD3.52108 JOD
5000 AMD8.80270 JOD
10000 AMD17.60540 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Armenian Dram
1 JOD568.00800 AMD
5 JOD2840.04000 AMD
10 JOD5680.08000 AMD
20 JOD11360.16000 AMD
50 JOD28400.40000 AMD
100 JOD56800.80000 AMD
250 JOD142002.00000 AMD
500 JOD284004.00000 AMD
1000 JOD568008.00000 AMD
2000 JOD1136016.00000 AMD
5000 JOD2840040.00000 AMD
10000 JOD5680080.00000 AMD