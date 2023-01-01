Armenian drams to Bermudan dollars today

Convert AMD to BMD at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
2.48 bmd

1.00000 AMD = 0.00248 BMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Bermudan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bermudan Dollar
1 AMD0.00248 BMD
5 AMD0.01241 BMD
10 AMD0.02482 BMD
20 AMD0.04964 BMD
50 AMD0.12409 BMD
100 AMD0.24819 BMD
250 AMD0.62047 BMD
500 AMD1.24095 BMD
1000 AMD2.48190 BMD
2000 AMD4.96380 BMD
5000 AMD12.40950 BMD
10000 AMD24.81900 BMD
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BMD402.91700 AMD
5 BMD2014.58500 AMD
10 BMD4029.17000 AMD
20 BMD8058.34000 AMD
50 BMD20145.85000 AMD
100 BMD40291.70000 AMD
250 BMD100729.25000 AMD
500 BMD201458.50000 AMD
1000 BMD402917.00000 AMD
2000 BMD805834.00000 AMD
5000 BMD2014585.00000 AMD
10000 BMD4029170.00000 AMD