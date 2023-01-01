Armenian drams to Angolan kwanzas today

Convert AMD to AOA at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
2078.68 aoa

1.00000 AMD = 2.07868 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Angolan Kwanza
1 AMD2.07868 AOA
5 AMD10.39340 AOA
10 AMD20.78680 AOA
20 AMD41.57360 AOA
50 AMD103.93400 AOA
100 AMD207.86800 AOA
250 AMD519.67000 AOA
500 AMD1039.34000 AOA
1000 AMD2078.68000 AOA
2000 AMD4157.36000 AOA
5000 AMD10393.40000 AOA
10000 AMD20786.80000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Armenian Dram
1 AOA0.48107 AMD
5 AOA2.40537 AMD
10 AOA4.81074 AMD
20 AOA9.62148 AMD
50 AOA24.05370 AMD
100 AOA48.10740 AMD
250 AOA120.26850 AMD
500 AOA240.53700 AMD
1000 AOA481.07400 AMD
2000 AOA962.14800 AMD
5000 AOA2405.37000 AMD
10000 AOA4810.74000 AMD