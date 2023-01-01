Armenian drams to Albanian leks today

Convert AMD to ALL at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
237.74 all

1.00000 AMD = 0.23774 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:57
How to convert Armenian drams to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Albanian Lek
1 AMD0.23774 ALL
5 AMD1.18868 ALL
10 AMD2.37736 ALL
20 AMD4.75472 ALL
50 AMD11.88680 ALL
100 AMD23.77360 ALL
250 AMD59.43400 ALL
500 AMD118.86800 ALL
1000 AMD237.73600 ALL
2000 AMD475.47200 ALL
5000 AMD1188.68000 ALL
10000 AMD2377.36000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Armenian Dram
1 ALL4.20634 AMD
5 ALL21.03170 AMD
10 ALL42.06340 AMD
20 ALL84.12680 AMD
50 ALL210.31700 AMD
100 ALL420.63400 AMD
250 ALL1051.58500 AMD
500 ALL2103.17000 AMD
1000 ALL4206.34000 AMD
2000 ALL8412.68000 AMD
5000 ALL21031.70000 AMD
10000 ALL42063.40000 AMD