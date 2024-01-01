دينار أردني إلى Cfa franc bceao Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the دينار أردني إلى Cfa franc bceao history summary. This is the دينار أردني (JOD) إلى Cfa franc bceao (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of JOD and XOF historical data from 17-08-2019 to 17-08-2024.
دينار أردني إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history
The exchange rate for دينار أردني إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٨٣٩٫٤٤٨ today, reflecting a -0.443% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دينار أردني has remained relatively stable, with a -1.013% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of دينار أردني إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٨٤٨٫٣٤٤ on 11-08-2024 and a low of ٨٣٨٫٨٣٩ on 14-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-08-2024, with a 0.511% increase in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
