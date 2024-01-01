دينار أردني إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دينار أردني إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٨٣٩٫٤٤٨ today, reflecting a -0.443% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دينار أردني has remained relatively stable, with a -1.013% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دينار أردني إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٨٤٨٫٣٤٤ on 11-08-2024 and a low of ٨٣٨٫٨٣٩ on 14-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-08-2024, with a 0.511% increase in value.