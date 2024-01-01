Zambian kwacha to Cambodian riels today

Convert ZMW to KHR at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = ៛145.8 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ZMW to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KHR
1 ZMW to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High152.7110156.8570
Low145.8080145.8080
Average150.0600152.7210
Change-4.49%-6.42%
View full history

1 ZMW to KHR stats

The performance of ZMW to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.7110 and a 30 day low of 145.8080. This means the 30 day average was 150.0600. The change for ZMW to KHR was -4.49.

The performance of ZMW to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 156.8570 and a 90 day low of 145.8080. This means the 90 day average was 152.7210. The change for ZMW to KHR was -6.42.

Track market ratesView ZMW to KHR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9541.3971.3471.53684.4890.79418.131
1 EUR1.04811.4641.4111.60988.5320.83218.999
1 CAD0.7160.68310.9641.09960.490.56912.981
1 SGD0.7430.7091.03711.1462.7450.5913.465

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.