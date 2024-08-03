250 US dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert USD to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 usd
150,301 xof

$1.000 USD = CFA601.2 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High608.2070614.2150
Low599.5700599.5700
Average603.9739606.7206
Change-0.91%-1.42%
1 USD to XOF stats

The performance of USD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 608.2070 and a 30 day low of 599.5700. This means the 30 day average was 603.9739. The change for USD to XOF was -0.91.

The performance of USD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 614.2150 and a 90 day low of 599.5700. This means the 90 day average was 606.7206. The change for USD to XOF was -1.42.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 USD601.20200 XOF
5 USD3,006.01000 XOF
10 USD6,012.02000 XOF
20 USD12,024.04000 XOF
50 USD30,060.10000 XOF
100 USD60,120.20000 XOF
250 USD150,300.50000 XOF
500 USD300,601.00000 XOF
1000 USD601,202.00000 XOF
2000 USD1,202,404.00000 XOF
5000 USD3,006,010.00000 XOF
10000 USD6,012,020.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / US Dollar
1 XOF0.00166 USD
5 XOF0.00832 USD
10 XOF0.01663 USD
20 XOF0.03327 USD
50 XOF0.08317 USD
100 XOF0.16633 USD
250 XOF0.41583 USD
500 XOF0.83167 USD
1000 XOF1.66333 USD
2000 XOF3.32666 USD
5000 XOF8.31665 USD
10000 XOF16.63330 USD