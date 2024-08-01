100 US dollars to Pakistani rupees

Convert USD to PKR at the real exchange rate

100 usd
27,890.00 pkr

$1.000 USD = ₨278.9 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
USD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High279.0000279.4000
Low278.0000277.8260
Average278.5970278.6902
Change-0.04%0.07%
1 USD to PKR stats

The performance of USD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 279.0000 and a 30 day low of 278.0000. This means the 30 day average was 278.5970. The change for USD to PKR was -0.04.

The performance of USD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 279.4000 and a 90 day low of 277.8260. This means the 90 day average was 278.6902. The change for USD to PKR was 0.07.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 USD278.90000 PKR
5 USD1,394.50000 PKR
10 USD2,789.00000 PKR
20 USD5,578.00000 PKR
50 USD13,945.00000 PKR
100 USD27,890.00000 PKR
250 USD69,725.00000 PKR
500 USD139,450.00000 PKR
1000 USD278,900.00000 PKR
2000 USD557,800.00000 PKR
5000 USD1,394,500.00000 PKR
10000 USD2,789,000.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / US Dollar
1 PKR0.00359 USD
5 PKR0.01793 USD
10 PKR0.03586 USD
20 PKR0.07171 USD
50 PKR0.17928 USD
100 PKR0.35855 USD
250 PKR0.89638 USD
500 PKR1.79276 USD
1000 PKR3.58552 USD
2000 PKR7.17104 USD
5000 PKR17.92760 USD
10000 PKR35.85520 USD