1 thousand Pakistani rupees to US dollars

Convert PKR to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 pkr
3.60 usd

1.000 PKR = 0.003596 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7871.4661.6560.9717.887
1 GBP1.17211.245104.0221.7171.941.13720.956
1 USD0.9410.803183.5491.3791.5580.91316.831
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / US Dollar
1 PKR0.00360 USD
5 PKR0.01798 USD
10 PKR0.03596 USD
20 PKR0.07192 USD
50 PKR0.17979 USD
100 PKR0.35958 USD
250 PKR0.89896 USD
500 PKR1.79792 USD
1000 PKR3.59583 USD
2000 PKR7.19166 USD
5000 PKR17.97915 USD
10000 PKR35.95830 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 USD278.10000 PKR
5 USD1,390.50000 PKR
10 USD2,781.00000 PKR
20 USD5,562.00000 PKR
50 USD13,905.00000 PKR
100 USD27,810.00000 PKR
250 USD69,525.00000 PKR
500 USD139,050.00000 PKR
1000 USD278,100.00000 PKR
2000 USD556,200.00000 PKR
5000 USD1,390,500.00000 PKR
10000 USD2,781,000.00000 PKR