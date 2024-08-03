2,000 US dollars to Mongolian tugriks

2,000 usd
6,760,840 mnt

$1.000 USD = ₮3,380 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,392.49003,392.4900
Low3,377.50003,372.7400
Average3,381.37703,379.2663
Change0.07%0.14%
1 USD to MNT stats

The performance of USD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,392.4900 and a 30 day low of 3,377.5000. This means the 30 day average was 3,381.3770. The change for USD to MNT was 0.07.

The performance of USD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,392.4900 and a 90 day low of 3,372.7400. This means the 90 day average was 3,379.2663. The change for USD to MNT was 0.14.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 USD3,380.42000 MNT
5 USD16,902.10000 MNT
10 USD33,804.20000 MNT
20 USD67,608.40000 MNT
50 USD169,021.00000 MNT
100 USD338,042.00000 MNT
250 USD845,105.00000 MNT
500 USD1,690,210.00000 MNT
1000 USD3,380,420.00000 MNT
2000 USD6,760,840.00000 MNT
5000 USD16,902,100.00000 MNT
10000 USD33,804,200.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / US Dollar
1 MNT0.00030 USD
5 MNT0.00148 USD
10 MNT0.00296 USD
20 MNT0.00592 USD
50 MNT0.01479 USD
100 MNT0.02958 USD
250 MNT0.07396 USD
500 MNT0.14791 USD
1000 MNT0.29582 USD
2000 MNT0.59164 USD
5000 MNT1.47911 USD
10000 MNT2.95822 USD