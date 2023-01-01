250 Mongolian tugriks to US dollars

Convert MNT to USD at the real exchange rate

250 mnt
0.07 usd

1.00000 MNT = 0.00029 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MNT to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.046687.09981.434471.660480.9641518.9131
1GBP1.1540711.20785100.5191.655481.916311.1126921.8271
1USD0.95550.827917183.22171.37061.586550.9212518.071
1INR0.01148110.009948340.012016110.01646930.01906410.01106980.217143

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / US Dollar
1 MNT0.00029 USD
5 MNT0.00144 USD
10 MNT0.00288 USD
20 MNT0.00576 USD
50 MNT0.01441 USD
100 MNT0.02882 USD
250 MNT0.07206 USD
500 MNT0.14411 USD
1000 MNT0.28823 USD
2000 MNT0.57645 USD
5000 MNT1.44113 USD
10000 MNT2.88226 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 USD3469.50000 MNT
5 USD17347.50000 MNT
10 USD34695.00000 MNT
20 USD69390.00000 MNT
50 USD173475.00000 MNT
100 USD346950.00000 MNT
250 USD867375.00000 MNT
500 USD1734750.00000 MNT
1000 USD3469500.00000 MNT
2000 USD6939000.00000 MNT
5000 USD17347500.00000 MNT
10000 USD34695000.00000 MNT