US dollar to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Mongolian tugriks is currently 3,380.420 today, reflecting a 0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.011% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 3,393.760 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 3,378.220 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.378% increase in value.