5,000 US dollars to Kyrgystani soms

Convert USD to KGS at the real exchange rate

5,000 usd
422,000 kgs

$1.000 USD = Лв84.40 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to KGS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High86.060688.7000
Low84.296784.2967
Average85.216086.8345
Change-1.93%-4.85%
View full history

1 USD to KGS stats

The performance of USD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 86.0606 and a 30 day low of 84.2967. This means the 30 day average was 85.2160. The change for USD to KGS was -1.93.

The performance of USD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 88.7000 and a 90 day low of 84.2967. This means the 90 day average was 86.8345. The change for USD to KGS was -4.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 USD84.40000 KGS
5 USD422.00000 KGS
10 USD844.00000 KGS
20 USD1,688.00000 KGS
50 USD4,220.00000 KGS
100 USD8,440.00000 KGS
250 USD21,100.00000 KGS
500 USD42,200.00000 KGS
1000 USD84,400.00000 KGS
2000 USD168,800.00000 KGS
5000 USD422,000.00000 KGS
10000 USD844,000.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / US Dollar
1 KGS0.01185 USD
5 KGS0.05924 USD
10 KGS0.11848 USD
20 KGS0.23697 USD
50 KGS0.59242 USD
100 KGS1.18483 USD
250 KGS2.96208 USD
500 KGS5.92415 USD
1000 KGS11.84830 USD
2000 KGS23.69660 USD
5000 KGS59.24150 USD
10000 KGS118.48300 USD