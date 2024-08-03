10 thousand US dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert USD to EGP at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
486,686 egp

$1.000 USD = E£48.67 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.691248.6912
Low47.929146.6364
Average48.213447.7455
Change1.42%1.46%
1 USD to EGP stats

The performance of USD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.6912 and a 30 day low of 47.9291. This means the 30 day average was 48.2134. The change for USD to EGP was 1.42.

The performance of USD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 48.6912 and a 90 day low of 46.6364. This means the 90 day average was 47.7455. The change for USD to EGP was 1.46.

How to convert US dollars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 USD48.66860 EGP
5 USD243.34300 EGP
10 USD486.68600 EGP
20 USD973.37200 EGP
50 USD2,433.43000 EGP
100 USD4,866.86000 EGP
250 USD12,167.15000 EGP
500 USD24,334.30000 EGP
1000 USD48,668.60000 EGP
2000 USD97,337.20000 EGP
5000 USD243,343.00000 EGP
10000 USD486,686.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / US Dollar
1 EGP0.02055 USD
5 EGP0.10274 USD
10 EGP0.20547 USD
20 EGP0.41094 USD
50 EGP1.02736 USD
100 EGP2.05471 USD
250 EGP5.13678 USD
500 EGP10.27355 USD
1000 EGP20.54710 USD
2000 EGP41.09420 USD
5000 EGP102.73550 USD
10000 EGP205.47100 USD