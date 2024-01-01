5 US dollars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert USD to AOA at the real exchange rate

5 usd
4,446.60 aoa

$1.000 USD = Kz889.3 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High891.5660891.5660
Low874.6330842.4920
Average883.9243867.3629
Change1.68%5.41%
1 USD to AOA stats

The performance of USD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 891.5660 and a 30 day low of 874.6330. This means the 30 day average was 883.9243. The change for USD to AOA was 1.68.

The performance of USD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 891.5660 and a 90 day low of 842.4920. This means the 90 day average was 867.3629. The change for USD to AOA was 5.41.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 USD889.32000 AOA
5 USD4,446.60000 AOA
10 USD8,893.20000 AOA
20 USD17,786.40000 AOA
50 USD44,466.00000 AOA
100 USD88,932.00000 AOA
250 USD222,330.00000 AOA
500 USD444,660.00000 AOA
1000 USD889,320.00000 AOA
2000 USD1,778,640.00000 AOA
5000 USD4,446,600.00000 AOA
10000 USD8,893,200.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / US Dollar
1 AOA0.00112 USD
5 AOA0.00562 USD
10 AOA0.01124 USD
20 AOA0.02249 USD
50 AOA0.05622 USD
100 AOA0.11244 USD
250 AOA0.28111 USD
500 AOA0.56223 USD
1000 AOA1.12445 USD
2000 AOA2.24890 USD
5000 AOA5.62225 USD
10000 AOA11.24450 USD