US dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 889.320 today, reflecting a 0.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.323% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 890.272 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 883.810 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a 0.445% increase in value.