100 Angolan kwanzas to US dollars

Convert AOA to USD at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
0.12 usd

1.00000 AOA = 0.00120 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:43 UTC
AOA to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / US Dollar
1 AOA0.00120 USD
5 AOA0.00599 USD
10 AOA0.01198 USD
20 AOA0.02395 USD
50 AOA0.05988 USD
100 AOA0.11975 USD
250 AOA0.29939 USD
500 AOA0.59877 USD
1000 AOA1.19754 USD
2000 AOA2.39508 USD
5000 AOA5.98770 USD
10000 AOA11.97540 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Angolan Kwanza
1 USD835.04800 AOA
5 USD4175.24000 AOA
10 USD8350.48000 AOA
20 USD16700.96000 AOA
50 USD41752.40000 AOA
100 USD83504.80000 AOA
250 USD208762.00000 AOA
500 USD417524.00000 AOA
1000 USD835048.00000 AOA
2000 USD1670096.00000 AOA
5000 USD4175240.00000 AOA
10000 USD8350480.00000 AOA