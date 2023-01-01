5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Algerian dinars

Convert UAH to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 uah
18.85 dzd

1.00000 UAH = 3.76952 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:43 UTC
UAH to DZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 DZD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Algerian Dinar
1 UAH3.76952 DZD
5 UAH18.84760 DZD
10 UAH37.69520 DZD
20 UAH75.39040 DZD
50 UAH188.47600 DZD
100 UAH376.95200 DZD
250 UAH942.38000 DZD
500 UAH1884.76000 DZD
1000 UAH3769.52000 DZD
2000 UAH7539.04000 DZD
5000 UAH18847.60000 DZD
10000 UAH37695.20000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 DZD0.26529 UAH
5 DZD1.32643 UAH
10 DZD2.65286 UAH
20 DZD5.30572 UAH
50 DZD13.26430 UAH
100 DZD26.52860 UAH
250 DZD66.32150 UAH
500 DZD132.64300 UAH
1000 DZD265.28600 UAH
2000 DZD530.57200 UAH
5000 DZD1326.43000 UAH
10000 DZD2652.86000 UAH