10 Ukrainian hryvnias to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert UAH to AED at the real exchange rate

10 uah
1.00 aed

1.00000 UAH = 0.10044 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:58 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

UAH to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.050487.44721.447771.658610.964218.9723
1GBP1.154211.21235100.931.670981.914341.1128821.8975
1USD0.9520.824844183.25131.37831.579030.917918.062
1INR0.01143550.009907890.012011810.01655590.0189670.01102570.216958

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UAH0.10044 AED
5 UAH0.50222 AED
10 UAH1.00444 AED
20 UAH2.00888 AED
50 UAH5.02220 AED
100 UAH10.04440 AED
250 UAH25.11100 AED
500 UAH50.22200 AED
1000 UAH100.44400 AED
2000 UAH200.88800 AED
5000 UAH502.22000 AED
10000 UAH1004.44000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AED9.95579 UAH
5 AED49.77895 UAH
10 AED99.55790 UAH
20 AED199.11580 UAH
50 AED497.78950 UAH
100 AED995.57900 UAH
250 AED2488.94750 UAH
500 AED4977.89500 UAH
1000 AED9955.79000 UAH
2000 AED19911.58000 UAH
5000 AED49778.95000 UAH
10000 AED99557.90000 UAH