250 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert AED to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 aed
2,489.05 uah

1.00000 AED = 9.95619 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:0 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.056287.85741.43591.64890.962818.4218
1GBP1.1539311.21875101.3791.656891.902661.1110121.257
1USD0.94680.820513183.18251.35951.561160.911517.4416
1INR0.01138210.009864010.012021810.01634360.01876790.01095780.209679

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AED9.95619 UAH
5 AED49.78095 UAH
10 AED99.56190 UAH
20 AED199.12380 UAH
50 AED497.80950 UAH
100 AED995.61900 UAH
250 AED2489.04750 UAH
500 AED4978.09500 UAH
1000 AED9956.19000 UAH
2000 AED19912.38000 UAH
5000 AED49780.95000 UAH
10000 AED99561.90000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 UAH0.10044 AED
5 UAH0.50220 AED
10 UAH1.00440 AED
20 UAH2.00880 AED
50 UAH5.02200 AED
100 UAH10.04400 AED
250 UAH25.11000 AED
500 UAH50.22000 AED
1000 UAH100.44000 AED
2000 UAH200.88000 AED
5000 UAH502.20000 AED
10000 UAH1004.40000 AED