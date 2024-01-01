New Taiwan dollars to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert TWD to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
3,710 vuv

NT$1.000 TWD = VT3.710 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
TWD to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.71873.7541
Low3.65883.6588
Average3.68883.7103
Change0.56%-0.99%
1 TWD to VUV stats

The performance of TWD to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.7187 and a 30 day low of 3.6588. This means the 30 day average was 3.6888. The change for TWD to VUV was 0.56.

The performance of TWD to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7541 and a 90 day low of 3.6588. This means the 90 day average was 3.7103. The change for TWD to VUV was -0.99.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5397.803145.5850.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1615.887109.8460.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9689.98186.211.171
1 CAD0.7210.9550.56311.1095.623104.9150.66

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 TWD3.71016 VUV
5 TWD18.55080 VUV
10 TWD37.10160 VUV
20 TWD74.20320 VUV
50 TWD185.50800 VUV
100 TWD371.01600 VUV
250 TWD927.54000 VUV
500 TWD1,855.08000 VUV
1000 TWD3,710.16000 VUV
2000 TWD7,420.32000 VUV
5000 TWD18,550.80000 VUV
10000 TWD37,101.60000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / New Taiwan Dollar
1 VUV0.26953 TWD
5 VUV1.34765 TWD
10 VUV2.69530 TWD
20 VUV5.39060 TWD
50 VUV13.47650 TWD
100 VUV26.95300 TWD
250 VUV67.38250 TWD
500 VUV134.76500 TWD
1000 VUV269.53000 TWD
2000 VUV539.06000 TWD
5000 VUV1,347.65000 TWD
10000 VUV2,695.30000 TWD