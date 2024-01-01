New Taiwan dollars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert TWD to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
113,428 ugx

NT$1.000 TWD = Ush113.4 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:28
TWD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High114.1740118.6670
Low112.4280112.4280
Average113.4568115.3417
Change-0.40%-2.47%
1 TWD to UGX stats

The performance of TWD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 114.1740 and a 30 day low of 112.4280. This means the 30 day average was 113.4568. The change for TWD to UGX was -0.40.

The performance of TWD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 118.6670 and a 90 day low of 112.4280. This means the 90 day average was 115.3417. The change for TWD to UGX was -2.47.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 TWD113.42800 UGX
5 TWD567.14000 UGX
10 TWD1,134.28000 UGX
20 TWD2,268.56000 UGX
50 TWD5,671.40000 UGX
100 TWD11,342.80000 UGX
250 TWD28,357.00000 UGX
500 TWD56,714.00000 UGX
1000 TWD113,428.00000 UGX
2000 TWD226,856.00000 UGX
5000 TWD567,140.00000 UGX
10000 TWD1,134,280.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UGX0.00882 TWD
5 UGX0.04408 TWD
10 UGX0.08816 TWD
20 UGX0.17632 TWD
50 UGX0.44081 TWD
100 UGX0.88161 TWD
250 UGX2.20403 TWD
500 UGX4.40807 TWD
1000 UGX8.81613 TWD
2000 UGX17.63226 TWD
5000 UGX44.08065 TWD
10000 UGX88.16130 TWD