New Taiwan dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert TWD to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,246.93 uah

NT$1.000 TWD = ₴1.247 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:30
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26291.2629
Low1.23891.2093
Average1.24861.2403
Change0.47%3.11%
1 TWD to UAH stats

The performance of TWD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2629 and a 30 day low of 1.2389. This means the 30 day average was 1.2486. The change for TWD to UAH was 0.47.

The performance of TWD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2629 and a 90 day low of 1.2093. This means the 90 day average was 1.2403. The change for TWD to UAH was 3.11.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TWD1.24693 UAH
5 TWD6.23465 UAH
10 TWD12.46930 UAH
20 TWD24.93860 UAH
50 TWD62.34650 UAH
100 TWD124.69300 UAH
250 TWD311.73250 UAH
500 TWD623.46500 UAH
1000 TWD1,246.93000 UAH
2000 TWD2,493.86000 UAH
5000 TWD6,234.65000 UAH
10000 TWD12,469.30000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UAH0.80197 TWD
5 UAH4.00984 TWD
10 UAH8.01968 TWD
20 UAH16.03936 TWD
50 UAH40.09840 TWD
100 UAH80.19680 TWD
250 UAH200.49200 TWD
500 UAH400.98400 TWD
1000 UAH801.96800 TWD
2000 UAH1,603.93600 TWD
5000 UAH4,009.84000 TWD
10000 UAH8,019.68000 TWD