50 twd
56.70 uah

1.00000 TWD = 1.13398 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:38 UTC
TWD to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86551.052587.60691.443921.653440.96218.8896
1GBP1.155411.2161101.2251.668371.910451.111521.8258
1USD0.95010.822301183.2371.37191.570970.91417.9474
1INR0.01141460.009879030.012013910.01648190.01887340.01098070.215618

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TWD1.13398 UAH
5 TWD5.66990 UAH
10 TWD11.33980 UAH
20 TWD22.67960 UAH
50 TWD56.69900 UAH
100 TWD113.39800 UAH
250 TWD283.49500 UAH
500 TWD566.99000 UAH
1000 TWD1133.98000 UAH
2000 TWD2267.96000 UAH
5000 TWD5669.90000 UAH
10000 TWD11339.80000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UAH0.88185 TWD
5 UAH4.40925 TWD
10 UAH8.81849 TWD
20 UAH17.63698 TWD
50 UAH44.09245 TWD
100 UAH88.18490 TWD
250 UAH220.46225 TWD
500 UAH440.92450 TWD
1000 UAH881.84900 TWD
2000 UAH1763.69800 TWD
5000 UAH4409.24500 TWD
10000 UAH8818.49000 TWD