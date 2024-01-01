New Taiwan dollars to Surinamese dollars today

Convert TWD to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
880.80 srd

NT$1.000 TWD = $0.8808 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
TWD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93081.0266
Low0.87920.8792
Average0.90280.9566
Change-5.37%-14.09%
1 TWD to SRD stats

The performance of TWD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9308 and a 30 day low of 0.8792. This means the 30 day average was 0.9028. The change for TWD to SRD was -5.37.

The performance of TWD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0266 and a 90 day low of 0.8792. This means the 90 day average was 0.9566. The change for TWD to SRD was -14.09.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5397.803145.5550.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1615.888109.8280.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9699.98186.1721.171
1 CAD0.7210.9550.56311.1095.622104.8780.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 TWD0.88080 SRD
5 TWD4.40402 SRD
10 TWD8.80804 SRD
20 TWD17.61608 SRD
50 TWD44.04020 SRD
100 TWD88.08040 SRD
250 TWD220.20100 SRD
500 TWD440.40200 SRD
1000 TWD880.80400 SRD
2000 TWD1,761.60800 SRD
5000 TWD4,404.02000 SRD
10000 TWD8,808.04000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SRD1.13533 TWD
5 SRD5.67665 TWD
10 SRD11.35330 TWD
20 SRD22.70660 TWD
50 SRD56.76650 TWD
100 SRD113.53300 TWD
250 SRD283.83250 TWD
500 SRD567.66500 TWD
1000 SRD1,135.33000 TWD
2000 SRD2,270.66000 TWD
5000 SRD5,676.65000 TWD
10000 SRD11,353.30000 TWD