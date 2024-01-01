New Taiwan dollars to Serbian dinars today

Convert TWD to RSD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
3,269.22 rsd

NT$1.000 TWD = РСД3.269 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.32803.3821
Low3.26923.2692
Average3.29453.3339
Change-1.76%-2.86%
View full history

1 TWD to RSD stats

The performance of TWD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3280 and a 30 day low of 3.2692. This means the 30 day average was 3.2945. The change for TWD to RSD was -1.76.

The performance of TWD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3821 and a 90 day low of 3.2692. This means the 90 day average was 3.3339. The change for TWD to RSD was -2.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.470.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7680.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.981186.0781.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1095.622104.8090.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 TWD3.26922 RSD
5 TWD16.34610 RSD
10 TWD32.69220 RSD
20 TWD65.38440 RSD
50 TWD163.46100 RSD
100 TWD326.92200 RSD
250 TWD817.30500 RSD
500 TWD1,634.61000 RSD
1000 TWD3,269.22000 RSD
2000 TWD6,538.44000 RSD
5000 TWD16,346.10000 RSD
10000 TWD32,692.20000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 RSD0.30588 TWD
5 RSD1.52942 TWD
10 RSD3.05884 TWD
20 RSD6.11768 TWD
50 RSD15.29420 TWD
100 RSD30.58840 TWD
250 RSD76.47100 TWD
500 RSD152.94200 TWD
1000 RSD305.88400 TWD
2000 RSD611.76800 TWD
5000 RSD1,529.42000 TWD
10000 RSD3,058.84000 TWD