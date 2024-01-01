New Taiwan dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert TWD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
111.17 qar

NT$1.000 TWD = QR0.1112 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TWD to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11230.1136
Low0.11090.1109
Average0.11150.1123
Change-1.00%-1.28%
1 TWD to QAR stats

The performance of TWD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1123 and a 30 day low of 0.1109. This means the 30 day average was 0.1115. The change for TWD to QAR was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1136 and a 90 day low of 0.1109. This means the 90 day average was 0.1123. The change for TWD to QAR was -1.28.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.3750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7050.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.98185.9421.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.621104.7330.66

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 TWD0.11117 QAR
5 TWD0.55586 QAR
10 TWD1.11172 QAR
20 TWD2.22344 QAR
50 TWD5.55860 QAR
100 TWD11.11720 QAR
250 TWD27.79300 QAR
500 TWD55.58600 QAR
1000 TWD111.17200 QAR
2000 TWD222.34400 QAR
5000 TWD555.86000 QAR
10000 TWD1,111.72000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / New Taiwan Dollar
1 QAR8.99506 TWD
5 QAR44.97530 TWD
10 QAR89.95060 TWD
20 QAR179.90120 TWD
50 QAR449.75300 TWD
100 QAR899.50600 TWD
250 QAR2,248.76500 TWD
500 QAR4,497.53000 TWD
1000 QAR8,995.06000 TWD
2000 QAR17,990.12000 TWD
5000 QAR44,975.30000 TWD
10000 QAR89,950.60000 TWD