500 Qatari rials to New Taiwan dollars

Convert QAR to TWD at the real exchange rate

500 qar
4,319.02 twd

1.00000 QAR = 8.63804 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855551.0767589.3921.45421.649560.95075518.3618
1 GBP1.1688411.25855104.4851.699731.928071.1112821.4621
1 USD0.92870.794565183.02021.350551.531980.8829517.053
1 INR0.01118670.009570750.012045310.01626770.01845310.01063540.205408

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / New Taiwan Dollar
1 QAR8.63804 TWD
5 QAR43.19020 TWD
10 QAR86.38040 TWD
20 QAR172.76080 TWD
50 QAR431.90200 TWD
100 QAR863.80400 TWD
250 QAR2159.51000 TWD
500 QAR4319.02000 TWD
1000 QAR8638.04000 TWD
2000 QAR17276.08000 TWD
5000 QAR43190.20000 TWD
10000 QAR86380.40000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 TWD0.11577 QAR
5 TWD0.57883 QAR
10 TWD1.15767 QAR
20 TWD2.31534 QAR
50 TWD5.78835 QAR
100 TWD11.57670 QAR
250 TWD28.94175 QAR
500 TWD57.88350 QAR
1000 TWD115.76700 QAR
2000 TWD231.53400 QAR
5000 TWD578.83500 QAR
10000 TWD1157.67000 QAR