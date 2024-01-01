New Taiwan dollars to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert TWD to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
231,057 pyg

NT$1.000 TWD = ₲231.1 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TWD to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High232.1330234.1190
Low230.0990230.0990
Average231.1935232.0163
Change-0.46%0.15%
1 TWD to PYG stats

The performance of TWD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 232.1330 and a 30 day low of 230.0990. This means the 30 day average was 231.1935. The change for TWD to PYG was -0.46.

The performance of TWD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 234.1190 and a 90 day low of 230.0990. This means the 90 day average was 232.0163. The change for TWD to PYG was 0.15.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.3750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7050.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.98185.9421.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.621104.7330.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 TWD231.05700 PYG
5 TWD1,155.28500 PYG
10 TWD2,310.57000 PYG
20 TWD4,621.14000 PYG
50 TWD11,552.85000 PYG
100 TWD23,105.70000 PYG
250 TWD57,764.25000 PYG
500 TWD115,528.50000 PYG
1000 TWD231,057.00000 PYG
2000 TWD462,114.00000 PYG
5000 TWD1,155,285.00000 PYG
10000 TWD2,310,570.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PYG0.00433 TWD
5 PYG0.02164 TWD
10 PYG0.04328 TWD
20 PYG0.08656 TWD
50 PYG0.21640 TWD
100 PYG0.43279 TWD
250 PYG1.08198 TWD
500 PYG2.16396 TWD
1000 PYG4.32793 TWD
2000 PYG8.65586 TWD
5000 PYG21.63965 TWD
10000 PYG43.27930 TWD