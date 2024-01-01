New Taiwan dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert TWD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
8,502.92 pkr

NT$1.000 TWD = ₨8.503 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
TWD to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.59238.6770
Low8.45878.4587
Average8.52028.5824
Change-1.04%-1.23%
View full history

1 TWD to PKR stats

The performance of TWD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5923 and a 30 day low of 8.4587. This means the 30 day average was 8.5202. The change for TWD to PKR was -1.04.

The performance of TWD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6770 and a 90 day low of 8.4587. This means the 90 day average was 8.5824. The change for TWD to PKR was -1.23.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TWD8.50292 PKR
5 TWD42.51460 PKR
10 TWD85.02920 PKR
20 TWD170.05840 PKR
50 TWD425.14600 PKR
100 TWD850.29200 PKR
250 TWD2,125.73000 PKR
500 TWD4,251.46000 PKR
1000 TWD8,502.92000 PKR
2000 TWD17,005.84000 PKR
5000 TWD42,514.60000 PKR
10000 TWD85,029.20000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 PKR0.11761 TWD
5 PKR0.58804 TWD
10 PKR1.17607 TWD
20 PKR2.35214 TWD
50 PKR5.88035 TWD
100 PKR11.76070 TWD
250 PKR29.40175 TWD
500 PKR58.80350 TWD
1000 PKR117.60700 TWD
2000 PKR235.21400 TWD
5000 PKR588.03500 TWD
10000 PKR1,176.07000 TWD