New Taiwan dollars to Pakistani rupees today
Convert TWD to PKR at the real exchange rate
|1 TWD to PKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|8.5923
|8.6770
|Low
|8.4587
|8.4587
|Average
|8.5202
|8.5824
|Change
|-1.04%
|-1.23%
1 TWD to PKR stats
The performance of TWD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5923 and a 30 day low of 8.4587. This means the 30 day average was 8.5202. The change for TWD to PKR was -1.04.
The performance of TWD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.6770 and a 90 day low of 8.4587. This means the 90 day average was 8.5824. The change for TWD to PKR was -1.23.
|Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
|1 TWD
|8.50292 PKR
|5 TWD
|42.51460 PKR
|10 TWD
|85.02920 PKR
|20 TWD
|170.05840 PKR
|50 TWD
|425.14600 PKR
|100 TWD
|850.29200 PKR
|250 TWD
|2,125.73000 PKR
|500 TWD
|4,251.46000 PKR
|1000 TWD
|8,502.92000 PKR
|2000 TWD
|17,005.84000 PKR
|5000 TWD
|42,514.60000 PKR
|10000 TWD
|85,029.20000 PKR