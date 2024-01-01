New Taiwan dollars to Omani rials today

Convert TWD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
11.738 omr

NT$1.000 TWD = ر.ع.0.01174 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
TWD to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01190.0120
Low0.01170.0117
Average0.01180.0119
Change-1.01%-1.27%
1 TWD to OMR stats

The performance of TWD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0119 and a 30 day low of 0.0117. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for TWD to OMR was -1.01.

The performance of TWD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0117. This means the 90 day average was 0.0119. The change for TWD to OMR was -1.27.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Omani Rial
1 TWD0.01174 OMR
5 TWD0.05869 OMR
10 TWD0.11738 OMR
20 TWD0.23476 OMR
50 TWD0.58690 OMR
100 TWD1.17379 OMR
250 TWD2.93448 OMR
500 TWD5.86895 OMR
1000 TWD11.73790 OMR
2000 TWD23.47580 OMR
5000 TWD58.68950 OMR
10000 TWD117.37900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / New Taiwan Dollar
1 OMR85.19390 TWD
5 OMR425.96950 TWD
10 OMR851.93900 TWD
20 OMR1,703.87800 TWD
50 OMR4,259.69500 TWD
100 OMR8,519.39000 TWD
250 OMR21,298.47500 TWD
500 OMR42,596.95000 TWD
1000 OMR85,193.90000 TWD
2000 OMR170,387.80000 TWD
5000 OMR425,969.50000 TWD
10000 OMR851,939.00000 TWD