1,000 twd
135.11 myr

NT$1.000 TWD = RM0.1351 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
TWD to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14500.1465
Low0.13510.1351
Average0.14220.1444
Change-6.83%-7.77%
1 TWD to MYR stats

The performance of TWD to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1450 and a 30 day low of 0.1351. This means the 30 day average was 0.1422. The change for TWD to MYR was -6.83.

The performance of TWD to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1465 and a 90 day low of 0.1351. This means the 90 day average was 0.1444. The change for TWD to MYR was -7.77.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.3750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7050.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.98185.9421.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.621104.7330.66

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TWD0.13511 MYR
5 TWD0.67556 MYR
10 TWD1.35112 MYR
20 TWD2.70224 MYR
50 TWD6.75560 MYR
100 TWD13.51120 MYR
250 TWD33.77800 MYR
500 TWD67.55600 MYR
1000 TWD135.11200 MYR
2000 TWD270.22400 MYR
5000 TWD675.56000 MYR
10000 TWD1,351.12000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MYR7.40125 TWD
5 MYR37.00625 TWD
10 MYR74.01250 TWD
20 MYR148.02500 TWD
50 MYR370.06250 TWD
100 MYR740.12500 TWD
250 MYR1,850.31250 TWD
500 MYR3,700.62500 TWD
1000 MYR7,401.25000 TWD
2000 MYR14,802.50000 TWD
5000 MYR37,006.25000 TWD
10000 MYR74,012.50000 TWD