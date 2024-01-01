New Taiwan dollars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert TWD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
64,062.40 mmk

NT$1.000 TWD = K64.06 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.712565.5334
Low63.907563.9075
Average64.267564.7317
Change-1.00%-1.38%
View full history

1 TWD to MMK stats

The performance of TWD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.7125 and a 30 day low of 63.9075. This means the 30 day average was 64.2675. The change for TWD to MMK was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.5334 and a 90 day low of 63.9075. This means the 90 day average was 64.7317. The change for TWD to MMK was -1.38.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.2750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0481.1635.889109.6460.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9719.981185.8291.171
1 CAD0.720.9540.56311.115.621104.6540.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 TWD64.06240 MMK
5 TWD320.31200 MMK
10 TWD640.62400 MMK
20 TWD1,281.24800 MMK
50 TWD3,203.12000 MMK
100 TWD6,406.24000 MMK
250 TWD16,015.60000 MMK
500 TWD32,031.20000 MMK
1000 TWD64,062.40000 MMK
2000 TWD128,124.80000 MMK
5000 TWD320,312.00000 MMK
10000 TWD640,624.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MMK0.01561 TWD
5 MMK0.07805 TWD
10 MMK0.15610 TWD
20 MMK0.31220 TWD
50 MMK0.78049 TWD
100 MMK1.56098 TWD
250 MMK3.90245 TWD
500 MMK7.80490 TWD
1000 MMK15.60980 TWD
2000 MMK31.21960 TWD
5000 MMK78.04900 TWD
10000 MMK156.09800 TWD