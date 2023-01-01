500 Myanmar kyats to New Taiwan dollars

Convert MMK to TWD at the real exchange rate

500 mmk
7.71 twd

1.00000 MMK = 0.01541 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MMK to TWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MMK → 0 TWD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.047387.16941.435741.661990.964618.8079
1GBP1.1531411.20765100.5161.655571.916451.1123221.6876
1USD0.954850.828054183.23251.37091.586920.9210517.9585
1INR0.01147190.009948690.012014510.01647070.01906620.0110660.215763

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MMK0.01541 TWD
5 MMK0.07707 TWD
10 MMK0.15414 TWD
20 MMK0.30829 TWD
50 MMK0.77072 TWD
100 MMK1.54143 TWD
250 MMK3.85358 TWD
500 MMK7.70715 TWD
1000 MMK15.41430 TWD
2000 MMK30.82860 TWD
5000 MMK77.07150 TWD
10000 MMK154.14300 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 TWD64.87490 MMK
5 TWD324.37450 MMK
10 TWD648.74900 MMK
20 TWD1297.49800 MMK
50 TWD3243.74500 MMK
100 TWD6487.49000 MMK
250 TWD16218.72500 MMK
500 TWD32437.45000 MMK
1000 TWD64874.90000 MMK
2000 TWD129749.80000 MMK
5000 TWD324374.50000 MMK
10000 TWD648749.00000 MMK