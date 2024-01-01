New Taiwan dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert TWD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
4,759.81 jmd

NT$1.000 TWD = J$4.760 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.81664.8471
Low4.74704.7470
Average4.77874.8019
Change-0.88%-1.42%
View full history

1 TWD to JMD stats

The performance of TWD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8166 and a 30 day low of 4.7470. This means the 30 day average was 4.7787. The change for TWD to JMD was -0.88.

The performance of TWD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8471 and a 90 day low of 4.7470. This means the 90 day average was 4.8019. The change for TWD to JMD was -1.42.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TWD4.75981 JMD
5 TWD23.79905 JMD
10 TWD47.59810 JMD
20 TWD95.19620 JMD
50 TWD237.99050 JMD
100 TWD475.98100 JMD
250 TWD1,189.95250 JMD
500 TWD2,379.90500 JMD
1000 TWD4,759.81000 JMD
2000 TWD9,519.62000 JMD
5000 TWD23,799.05000 JMD
10000 TWD47,598.10000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 JMD0.21009 TWD
5 JMD1.05047 TWD
10 JMD2.10093 TWD
20 JMD4.20186 TWD
50 JMD10.50465 TWD
100 JMD21.00930 TWD
250 JMD52.52325 TWD
500 JMD105.04650 TWD
1000 JMD210.09300 TWD
2000 JMD420.18600 TWD
5000 JMD1,050.46500 TWD
10000 JMD2,100.93000 TWD