New Taiwan dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert TWD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
23.84 jep

NT$1.000 TWD = £0.02384 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
TWD to JEP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02400.0247
Low0.02350.0235
Average0.02370.0242
Change-0.81%-3.52%
1 TWD to JEP stats

The performance of TWD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0240 and a 30 day low of 0.0235. This means the 30 day average was 0.0237. The change for TWD to JEP was -0.81.

The performance of TWD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0247 and a 90 day low of 0.0235. This means the 90 day average was 0.0242. The change for TWD to JEP was -3.52.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.3450.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1635.889109.6650.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.98185.8531.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.622104.6970.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Jersey pound
1 TWD0.02384 JEP
5 TWD0.11921 JEP
10 TWD0.23842 JEP
20 TWD0.47685 JEP
50 TWD1.19212 JEP
100 TWD2.38424 JEP
250 TWD5.96060 JEP
500 TWD11.92120 JEP
1000 TWD23.84240 JEP
2000 TWD47.68480 JEP
5000 TWD119.21200 JEP
10000 TWD238.42400 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 JEP41.94200 TWD
5 JEP209.71000 TWD
10 JEP419.42000 TWD
20 JEP838.84000 TWD
50 JEP2,097.10000 TWD
100 JEP4,194.20000 TWD
250 JEP10,485.50000 TWD
500 JEP20,971.00000 TWD
1000 JEP41,942.00000 TWD
2000 JEP83,884.00000 TWD
5000 JEP209,710.00000 TWD
10000 JEP419,420.00000 TWD