New Taiwan dollars to Guyanaese dollars today
Convert TWD to GYD at the real exchange rate
|1 TWD to GYD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|6.4266
|6.5082
|Low
|6.3380
|6.3380
|Average
|6.3803
|6.4309
|Change
|-0.96%
|-1.60%
1 TWD to GYD stats
The performance of TWD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4266 and a 30 day low of 6.3380. This means the 30 day average was 6.3803. The change for TWD to GYD was -0.96.
The performance of TWD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5082 and a 90 day low of 6.3380. This means the 90 day average was 6.4309. The change for TWD to GYD was -1.60.
Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar
|Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
|1 TWD
|6.35966 GYD
|5 TWD
|31.79830 GYD
|10 TWD
|63.59660 GYD
|20 TWD
|127.19320 GYD
|50 TWD
|317.98300 GYD
|100 TWD
|635.96600 GYD
|250 TWD
|1,589.91500 GYD
|500 TWD
|3,179.83000 GYD
|1000 TWD
|6,359.66000 GYD
|2000 TWD
|12,719.32000 GYD
|5000 TWD
|31,798.30000 GYD
|10000 TWD
|63,596.60000 GYD