New Taiwan dollars to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert TWD to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
6,359.66 gyd

NT$1.000 TWD = GY$6.360 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
TWD to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.42666.5082
Low6.33806.3380
Average6.38036.4309
Change-0.96%-1.60%
1 TWD to GYD stats

The performance of TWD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4266 and a 30 day low of 6.3380. This means the 30 day average was 6.3803. The change for TWD to GYD was -0.96.

The performance of TWD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5082 and a 90 day low of 6.3380. This means the 90 day average was 6.4309. The change for TWD to GYD was -1.60.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 TWD6.35966 GYD
5 TWD31.79830 GYD
10 TWD63.59660 GYD
20 TWD127.19320 GYD
50 TWD317.98300 GYD
100 TWD635.96600 GYD
250 TWD1,589.91500 GYD
500 TWD3,179.83000 GYD
1000 TWD6,359.66000 GYD
2000 TWD12,719.32000 GYD
5000 TWD31,798.30000 GYD
10000 TWD63,596.60000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GYD0.15724 TWD
5 GYD0.78620 TWD
10 GYD1.57241 TWD
20 GYD3.14482 TWD
50 GYD7.86205 TWD
100 GYD15.72410 TWD
250 GYD39.31025 TWD
500 GYD78.62050 TWD
1000 GYD157.24100 TWD
2000 GYD314.48200 TWD
5000 GYD786.20500 TWD
10000 GYD1,572.41000 TWD