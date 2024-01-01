New Taiwan dollars to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert TWD to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
23.84 fkp

NT$1.000 TWD = £0.02384 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
TWD to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02400.0247
Low0.02350.0235
Average0.02370.0242
Change-0.77%-3.48%
View full history

1 TWD to FKP stats

The performance of TWD to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0240 and a 30 day low of 0.0235. This means the 30 day average was 0.0237. The change for TWD to FKP was -0.77.

The performance of TWD to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0247 and a 90 day low of 0.0235. This means the 90 day average was 0.0242. The change for TWD to FKP was -3.48.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5417.805145.420.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1635.889109.7220.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9719.982185.9781.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.623104.7660.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 TWD0.02384 FKP
5 TWD0.11919 FKP
10 TWD0.23839 FKP
20 TWD0.47677 FKP
50 TWD1.19194 FKP
100 TWD2.38387 FKP
250 TWD5.95968 FKP
500 TWD11.91935 FKP
1000 TWD23.83870 FKP
2000 TWD47.67740 FKP
5000 TWD119.19350 FKP
10000 TWD238.38700 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 FKP41.94860 TWD
5 FKP209.74300 TWD
10 FKP419.48600 TWD
20 FKP838.97200 TWD
50 FKP2,097.43000 TWD
100 FKP4,194.86000 TWD
250 FKP10,487.15000 TWD
500 FKP20,974.30000 TWD
1000 FKP41,948.60000 TWD
2000 FKP83,897.20000 TWD
5000 FKP209,743.00000 TWD
10000 FKP419,486.00000 TWD