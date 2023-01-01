500 New Taiwan dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert TWD to FKP at the real exchange rate

500 twd
12.77 fkp

1.00000 TWD = 0.02554 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:50 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to FKP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 FKP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.052787.59521.443511.651040.9617518.8881
1GBP1.1552711.2162101.21.667711.907471.1110821.8217
1USD0.949950.822233183.211.371251.568380.913617.9425
1INR0.01141620.009881420.012017810.01647940.01884850.01097940.215629

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 TWD0.02554 FKP
5 TWD0.12768 FKP
10 TWD0.25536 FKP
20 TWD0.51072 FKP
50 TWD1.27681 FKP
100 TWD2.55362 FKP
250 TWD6.38405 FKP
500 TWD12.76810 FKP
1000 TWD25.53620 FKP
2000 TWD51.07240 FKP
5000 TWD127.68100 FKP
10000 TWD255.36200 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 FKP39.16000 TWD
5 FKP195.80000 TWD
10 FKP391.60000 TWD
20 FKP783.20000 TWD
50 FKP1958.00000 TWD
100 FKP3916.00000 TWD
250 FKP9790.00000 TWD
500 FKP19580.00000 TWD
1000 FKP39160.00000 TWD
2000 FKP78320.00000 TWD
5000 FKP195800.00000 TWD
10000 FKP391600.00000 TWD