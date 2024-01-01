New Taiwan dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert TWD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
28,995 clp

NT$1.000 TWD = $29.00 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
We can't send money between these currencies

TWD to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.095329.3711
Low27.820927.5060
Average28.671928.5570
Change0.44%0.03%
View full history

1 TWD to CLP stats

The performance of TWD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.0953 and a 30 day low of 27.8209. This means the 30 day average was 28.6719. The change for TWD to CLP was 0.44.

The performance of TWD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.3711 and a 90 day low of 27.5060. This means the 90 day average was 28.5570. The change for TWD to CLP was 0.03.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 TWD28.99540 CLP
5 TWD144.97700 CLP
10 TWD289.95400 CLP
20 TWD579.90800 CLP
50 TWD1,449.77000 CLP
100 TWD2,899.54000 CLP
250 TWD7,248.85000 CLP
500 TWD14,497.70000 CLP
1000 TWD28,995.40000 CLP
2000 TWD57,990.80000 CLP
5000 TWD144,977.00000 CLP
10000 TWD289,954.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 CLP0.03449 TWD
5 CLP0.17244 TWD
10 CLP0.34488 TWD
20 CLP0.68976 TWD
50 CLP1.72441 TWD
100 CLP3.44882 TWD
250 CLP8.62205 TWD
500 CLP17.24410 TWD
1000 CLP34.48820 TWD
2000 CLP68.97640 TWD
5000 CLP172.44100 TWD
10000 CLP344.88200 TWD