1.00000 TRY = 0.03010 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53 UTC
TRY to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 GIP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.050787.4761.443771.661710.9635518.8564
1GBP1.1553311.2139101.0631.668021.919821.1132221.7853
1USD0.951750.823791183.2551.37411.581530.9170517.9465
1INR0.01143170.009894790.012011310.01650470.01899620.0110150.215561

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gibraltar Pound
1 TRY0.03010 GIP
5 TRY0.15049 GIP
10 TRY0.30098 GIP
20 TRY0.60196 GIP
50 TRY1.50489 GIP
100 TRY3.00978 GIP
250 TRY7.52445 GIP
500 TRY15.04890 GIP
1000 TRY30.09780 GIP
2000 TRY60.19560 GIP
5000 TRY150.48900 GIP
10000 TRY300.97800 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Turkish Lira
1 GIP33.22500 TRY
5 GIP166.12500 TRY
10 GIP332.25000 TRY
20 GIP664.50000 TRY
50 GIP1661.25000 TRY
100 GIP3322.50000 TRY
250 GIP8306.25000 TRY
500 GIP16612.50000 TRY
1000 GIP33225.00000 TRY
2000 GIP66450.00000 TRY
5000 GIP166125.00000 TRY
10000 GIP332250.00000 TRY