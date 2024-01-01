Tongan paʻangas to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert TOP to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
3,564.50 sbd

T$1.000 TOP = SI$3.565 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TOP to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.57713.6095
Low3.48003.4800
Average3.53653.5468
Change-0.30%-0.20%
1 TOP to SBD stats

The performance of TOP to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5771 and a 30 day low of 3.4800. This means the 30 day average was 3.5365. The change for TOP to SBD was -0.30.

The performance of TOP to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6095 and a 90 day low of 3.4800. This means the 90 day average was 3.5468. The change for TOP to SBD was -0.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3371.5141.6770.93421.158
1 GBP1.17211.279107.0761.7751.9661.09524.803
1 USD0.9170.782183.7381.3881.5380.85719.397
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.232

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

