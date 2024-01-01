Tongan paʻangas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert TOP to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
224,982 crc

T$1.000 TOP = ₡225.0 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High231.5110231.5110
Low220.8540215.9910
Average225.4588223.7706
Change-2.82%3.07%
View full history

1 TOP to CRC stats

The performance of TOP to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 231.5110 and a 30 day low of 220.8540. This means the 30 day average was 225.4588. The change for TOP to CRC was -2.82.

The performance of TOP to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 231.5110 and a 90 day low of 215.9910. This means the 90 day average was 223.7706. The change for TOP to CRC was 3.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3621.5141.6780.93521.146
1 GBP1.17211.279107.1211.7761.9681.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7371.3881.5380.85719.382
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Costa Rican Colón
1 TOP224.98200 CRC
5 TOP1,124.91000 CRC
10 TOP2,249.82000 CRC
20 TOP4,499.64000 CRC
50 TOP11,249.10000 CRC
100 TOP22,498.20000 CRC
250 TOP56,245.50000 CRC
500 TOP112,491.00000 CRC
1000 TOP224,982.00000 CRC
2000 TOP449,964.00000 CRC
5000 TOP1,124,910.00000 CRC
10000 TOP2,249,820.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CRC0.00444 TOP
5 CRC0.02222 TOP
10 CRC0.04445 TOP
20 CRC0.08890 TOP
50 CRC0.22224 TOP
100 CRC0.44448 TOP
250 CRC1.11120 TOP
500 CRC2.22239 TOP
1000 CRC4.44479 TOP
2000 CRC8.88958 TOP
5000 CRC22.22395 TOP
10000 CRC44.44790 TOP