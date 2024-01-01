Tongan paʻangas to Canadian dollars today

Convert TOP to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
596.40 cad

T$1.000 TOP = C$0.5964 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
We can't send money between these currencies

TOP to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TOP to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59640.5964
Low0.57860.5758
Average0.58720.5862
Change0.85%1.62%
1 TOP to CAD stats

The performance of TOP to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5964 and a 30 day low of 0.5786. This means the 30 day average was 0.5872. The change for TOP to CAD was 0.85.

The performance of TOP to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5964 and a 90 day low of 0.5758. This means the 90 day average was 0.5862. The change for TOP to CAD was 1.62.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3621.5141.6780.93521.146
1 GBP1.17211.279107.1211.7761.9681.09624.794
1 USD0.9170.782183.7371.3881.5380.85719.382
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Canadian Dollar
1 TOP0.59640 CAD
5 TOP2.98201 CAD
10 TOP5.96402 CAD
20 TOP11.92804 CAD
50 TOP29.82010 CAD
100 TOP59.64020 CAD
250 TOP149.10050 CAD
500 TOP298.20100 CAD
1000 TOP596.40200 CAD
2000 TOP1,192.80400 CAD
5000 TOP2,982.01000 CAD
10000 TOP5,964.02000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 CAD1.67672 TOP
5 CAD8.38360 TOP
10 CAD16.76720 TOP
20 CAD33.53440 TOP
50 CAD83.83600 TOP
100 CAD167.67200 TOP
250 CAD419.18000 TOP
500 CAD838.36000 TOP
1000 CAD1,676.72000 TOP
2000 CAD3,353.44000 TOP
5000 CAD8,383.60000 TOP
10000 CAD16,767.20000 TOP